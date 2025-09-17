Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 575.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 95.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 575.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 95.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.206.15. Volumes stood at 8.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 30.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.33% to Rs.478.10. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

 

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 33.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.309.85. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Tata Asset Management

Tata AMC launches Dynamic Equity Fund at GIFT City with min $500 investment

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 250 pts; Nifty tests 25,300; Dreamfolks down 5%, MCX up 5%

finland

Finland lures Indian students with low fees, PR track and high pay: Decoded

Jay Shree Tea, Darjeeling tea, Darjeeling tea gardens, tea estates, Tea Exports

Tea exports rise marginally to 125.01 mn kg in first half of 2025: Board

TurboML, AI, artificial intelligence

Global AI standards to be adopted once finalised: Consumer Affairs secy

DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53825 shares. The stock increased 8.13% to Rs.1,325.00. Volumes stood at 33166 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 25.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.3,659.70. Volumes stood at 99934 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government's continuous efforts

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government's continuous efforts

Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon