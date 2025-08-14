Gokul Refoils and Solvent standalone net profit rises 290.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 164.12 croreNet profit of Gokul Refoils and Solvent rose 290.91% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales reported to Rs 164.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales164.120 0 OPM %-0.260 -PBDT0.660.26 154 PBT0.550.13 323 NP0.430.11 291
