Marsons bags Rs 33-cr supply order from Vikran Engineering
Marsons announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33.19 crore from Vikran Engineering for the supply of inverter-duty transformers for an NTPC Renewable Energy project.The order comprises various quantities of 17.6 MVA, 8.8 MVA and 4.4 MVA oil-cooled (ONAN), OCTC, outdoor-type, aluminum-wound inverter-duty transformers. The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within six months.
Marsons clarified that neither the promoter/promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.
Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income. The companys consolidated net profit surged 151.6% to Rs 22.62 crore on a 66% increase in net sales to Rs 92.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Shares of Marsons shed 0.61% to Rs 123 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST