Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons bags Rs 33-cr supply order from Vikran Engineering

Marsons bags Rs 33-cr supply order from Vikran Engineering

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Marsons announced that it has received an order worth Rs 33.19 crore from Vikran Engineering for the supply of inverter-duty transformers for an NTPC Renewable Energy project.

The order comprises various quantities of 17.6 MVA, 8.8 MVA and 4.4 MVA oil-cooled (ONAN), OCTC, outdoor-type, aluminum-wound inverter-duty transformers. The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within six months.

Marsons clarified that neither the promoter/promoter group nor group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income. The companys consolidated net profit surged 151.6% to Rs 22.62 crore on a 66% increase in net sales to Rs 92.65 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

 

Shares of Marsons shed 0.61% to Rs 123 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Deccan Gold Mines inks pact to acquire Tungsten Project in Spain

Deccan Gold Mines inks pact to acquire Tungsten Project in Spain

Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets

Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib Tablets

Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sulfozyme Agro India

Hindustan Zinc signs MoU with Sulfozyme Agro India

India targets USD 50 billion pharmaceutical exports by 2030

India targets USD 50 billion pharmaceutical exports by 2030

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentAnthropic Claude Fable 5Gold and Silver Price TodayCMR Green Technology IPO ListingReliance Meta PartnershipUPSC Prelims Result 2026 SoonTechnology NewsPersonal Finance