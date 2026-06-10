Black Box Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Inox India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2026.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Inox India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 June 2026.

Black Box Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 1064.95 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 77484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86946 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 8.51. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 213.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd surged 7.25% to Rs 2350. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55985 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd advanced 6.55% to Rs 1223.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47063 shares in the past one month.

Inox India Ltd spurt 6.53% to Rs 1795.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46821 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22734 shares in the past one month.

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