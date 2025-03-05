Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Marsons bags Rs 9.49-cr order from Inox Wind

Marsons bags Rs 9.49-cr order from Inox Wind

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Marsons has announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 9.49 crore from Inox Wind for the supply of a 160 MVA 220 kV class Extra High Voltage (EHV) Power Transformer.

The total value of the order is Rs 9.49 crore and it is expected to be executed by 30 July 2025.

The official announcement was made on 4 March 2025, after market hours.

Marsons is a multi-product and service organization engaged in the manufacturing, supplying, erecting, testing, and commissioning of power and distribution transformers, with incredible distinction and credibility over the past 60 years. It manufactures distribution and power transformers ranging from 10 KVA to 160 MVA 220 kV class, furnace transformers, dry-type transformers, and various types of special application transformers.

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 6.32 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 0.15 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations soared to Rs 44.17 crore in Q3 FY25, compared to Rs 0.65 crore in the same quarter last year.

The scrip rose 0.27% to Rs 129.95 on the BSE.

BSE slumps after NSE shifts F&O expiry to Monday

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 232-cr project

NSE SME EMA Partners India makes a good debut

NSE SME Kabra Jewels dazzles on market debut

NSE SME Sat Kartar Shopping makes a robust debut

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

