NSE SME EMA Partners India makes a good debut

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of EMA Partners India were trading at Rs 148.70 on the BSE, a premium of 19.92% compared with the issue price of Rs 124.

The scrip was listed at 156.50, at a premium of 26.21% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 158.80 and a low of Rs 148.70. About 15.83 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

EMA Partners India's IPO was subscribed 205.64 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 January 2025, and it closed on 21 January 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 117 to Rs 124 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 53,34,000 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 7,96,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards upgrading the existing IT infrastructure of the company and its subsidiaries, repayment or pre-payment, in full, of the borrowing with respect to the purchase of office premises, augmenting the leadership team for the company and its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, EMA Partners India on 16 January 2025, raised Rs 21.65 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 17.46 lakh shares at Rs 124 per share to 12 anchor investors.

Out of the total allocation of 17,46,000 equity shares to the anchor investors, 5,82,000 equity shares (i.e., 33.33% of the total allocation to anchor investors) were allotted to 1 domestic mutual fund.

EMA Partners India is an executive search firm offering specialized hiring solutions. The company provides various leadership hiring solutions to clients across various sectors, successfully recruiting business and functional leaders globally. The firm provides two major services named Executive Search and Leadership Advisory to the various sectors. As of 30 November 2024, the company had 117 full-time employees. The company had 23 fee earners, and the operating revenue per fee-earning employee was Rs 1.12 crore as of 31 July 2024.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 25.88 crore and net profit of Rs 4.37 crore for the period as on 31 July 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

KFin Tech spurts as PAT jumps 34% YoY to Rs 90 crore in Q3 FY25

Board of Mega Corporation allots 10 cr equity shares under rights issue

Tejas Networks reports turnaround PAT of Rs 166 crore in Q3FY25

Volumes spurt at Cyient Ltd counter

HFCL secures major BharatNet contract worth Rs 2,167 crore from RVNL

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

