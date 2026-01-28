Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 4.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 47537.20 crore

Net profit of Maruti Suzuki India rose 4.08% to Rs 3879.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3726.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 47537.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36805.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

