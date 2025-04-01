Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11306.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% rally in NIFTY and a 2.1% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11306.45, down 1.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.49% on the day, quoting at 23168.45. The Sensex is at 76007.98, down 1.82%.Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has eased around 3.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21295.5, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.62 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11376.2, down 1.49% on the day. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd tumbled 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.19% rally in NIFTY and a 2.1% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25

Maruti Suzuki India records its highest ever sales of 22.34 lakh in FY25

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its PT&D vertical

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 4.24 lakh tractors in FY25

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Mahindra & Mahindra records 34% jump in tractors sales in March

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in FY25 sales

Mahindra & Mahindra records 14% growth in FY25 sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon