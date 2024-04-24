Business Standard
AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 12.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore
Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank declined 12.69% to Rs 370.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 424.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 24.38% to Rs 2829.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2274.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.48% to Rs 1534.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1427.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.63% to Rs 10554.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8205.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income2829.502274.85 24 10554.718205.41 29 OPM %51.9055.33 -54.2756.19 - PBDT531.64530.04 0 2076.231864.64 11 PBT531.64530.04 0 2076.231864.64 11 NP370.74424.63 -13 1534.721427.93 7
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

