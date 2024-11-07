Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.33% to Rs 1647.98 croreNet profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 12.34% to Rs 153.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 1647.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1594.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1647.981594.93 3 OPM %14.5213.03 -PBDT238.06202.20 18 PBT167.55134.64 24 NP153.41136.56 12
