EIH consolidated net profit declines 12.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.52% to Rs 597.94 croreNet profit of EIH declined 12.40% to Rs 113.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 129.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.52% to Rs 597.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 588.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales597.94588.99 2 OPM %25.7129.65 -PBDT192.61211.23 -9 PBT158.02177.29 -11 NP113.77129.87 -12
