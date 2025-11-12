Excel Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.49% to Rs 270.23 croreNet profit of Excel Industries declined 40.61% to Rs 21.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 270.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 268.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales270.23268.91 0 OPM %11.0718.21 -PBDT36.6055.80 -34 PBT27.4747.13 -42 NP21.1935.68 -41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content