Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd and Global Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd and Global Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 734.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 18.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.03 lakh shares in the past one month.
VRL Logistics Ltd lost 4.84% to Rs 555. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7523 shares in the past one month.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd fell 4.74% to Rs 334.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Global Health Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 1306.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

VRL Logistics standalone net profit declines 72.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Healthcare Institute acquires Alexis MultiSpeciality Hospital, Nagpur

Healthcare shares slide

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes soar at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd counter

Clean FinoChem commences commercial production of HALS series

Shilpa Medicare gains as Hyderabad unit clears USFDA inspection

Agro Tech Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Waaree Renewables Technologies wins order of Rs 1401 cr

Benchmarks turn rangebound, PSU bank shares advance

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon