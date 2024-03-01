Max Healthcare Institute Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd and Global Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd and Global Health Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2024.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd crashed 7.62% to Rs 734.5 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd tumbled 4.98% to Rs 18.89. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

VRL Logistics Ltd lost 4.84% to Rs 555. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7523 shares in the past one month.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd fell 4.74% to Rs 334.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12541 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Global Health Ltd slipped 4.21% to Rs 1306.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News