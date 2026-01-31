Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 13026.63 crore

Net profit of Jindal Steel declined 79.96% to Rs 190.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 950.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 13026.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11750.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13026.6311750.6712.5118.581232.081897.48393.431199.42190.43950.48

