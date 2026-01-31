Jindal Steel consolidated net profit declines 79.96% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.86% to Rs 13026.63 croreNet profit of Jindal Steel declined 79.96% to Rs 190.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 950.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.86% to Rs 13026.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11750.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13026.6311750.67 11 OPM %12.5118.58 -PBDT1232.081897.48 -35 PBT393.431199.42 -67 NP190.43950.48 -80
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST