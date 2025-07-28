Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit declines 35.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 croreNet profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders declined 35.05% to Rs 452.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 696.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 2625.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2357.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2625.592357.02 11 OPM %11.4927.25 -PBDT589.91912.17 -35 PBT566.85888.79 -36 NP452.15696.10 -35
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content