L T Foods consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 2463.92 croreNet profit of L T Foods rose 10.01% to Rs 168.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 153.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 2463.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2070.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2463.922070.51 19 OPM %10.7711.63 -PBDT280.65250.21 12 PBT228.30208.25 10 NP168.50153.17 10
