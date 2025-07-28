Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.84% to Rs 122.27 croreNet profit of Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem rose 21.84% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.84% to Rs 122.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 98.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales122.2798.73 24 OPM %4.644.86 -PBDT5.674.68 21 PBT5.674.65 22 NP4.243.48 22
