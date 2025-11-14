McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3810.17 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 18.45 croreNet profit of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 3810.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 220.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.4526.92 -31 OPM %-602.33-24.63 -PBDT-107.33-219.47 51 PBT-107.96-220.27 51 NP3810.17-220.27 LP
