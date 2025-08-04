Aptech consolidated net profit rises 33.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.01% to Rs 120.43 croreNet profit of Aptech rose 33.00% to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.01% to Rs 120.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 104.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales120.43104.71 15 OPM %6.096.69 -PBDT11.749.87 19 PBT9.727.66 27 NP6.735.06 33
