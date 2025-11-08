Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Medico Remedies wins export order from PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Medico Remedies has secured government supply order for USD 1,116,517 to supply to PROMESE/CAL, Dominican Republic.

PROMESE/CAL (Programa de Medicamentos Esenciales y Central de Logtica) is the program responsible for the centralized purchase and distribution of medicines, health supplies and laboratory reagents that meets the demand of the National Public Health System in the Country of Dominican Republic. Medico Remedies has secured the order to supply tablets, capsules and dry syrups to PROMESE/CAL and will complete the supply of the full order within 3 months.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Record 64.66% turnout in phase-I of Bihar assembly polls

GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends 2nd interim dividend

Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

