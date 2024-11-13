Business Standard
Medplus Health rallies on reporting strong Q2 numbers

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Medplus Health Services gained 3.54% to Rs 699.60 after its consolidated net profit surged 165.97% to Rs 38.74 crore on 11.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,576.17 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 190.63% year on year (YoY) to Rs 47.78 in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Operating EBITDA stood at 73.9 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 80.24% from Rs 41 crore reported in Q2 FY24. Operating EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 2.9% recorded in the corresponding period last year.

Gross margin increased to 23.7% in second quarter of FY25 as against 21.6% posted in similar period previous fiscal.

 

The pharmaco added 108 stores during the quarter taking the total to 4,552 stores, as on September 2024.

Medplus Health Services is in the business of pathological laboratory testing and manufacturing, wholesale trading and contract manufacturing of pharma, fast-moving consumer goods and beauty products and rendering of management services to group companies and holds investments in subsidiary companies.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

