Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 53.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.28% to Rs 1509.61 croreNet profit of Medplus Health Services rose 53.71% to Rs 51.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 1509.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1490.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 129.60% to Rs 150.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.09% to Rs 6136.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5624.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1509.611490.50 1 6136.055624.86 9 OPM %9.037.10 -7.946.29 - PBDT125.3391.20 37 433.13297.66 46 PBT61.1231.99 91 183.2973.44 150 NP51.3433.40 54 150.3265.47 130
