Time Technoplast consolidated net profit rises 18.59% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 croreNet profit of Time Technoplast rose 18.59% to Rs 109.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 1468.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1394.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.96% to Rs 387.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 310.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 5457.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4992.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1468.741394.32 5 5457.044992.50 9 OPM %14.5513.35 -14.3813.84 - PBDT193.71172.58 12 698.69603.55 16 PBT149.68132.97 13 529.02430.97 23 NP109.5292.35 19 387.94310.44 25
