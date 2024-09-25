Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meera Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Meera Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Mukta Arts Ltd, Medicamen Biotech Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd and Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 September 2024.
Meera Industries Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 89.46 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41141 shares in the past one month.
 
Mukta Arts Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 97.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 60416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4211 shares in the past one month.
Medicamen Biotech Ltd spiked 19.40% to Rs 534.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55470 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4942 shares in the past one month.
Sarthak Metals Ltd jumped 18.39% to Rs 198.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62577 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4039 shares in the past one month.
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery Ltd exploded 17.09% to Rs 21.03. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35533 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

