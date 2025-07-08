Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure added 1.84% to Rs 570.95 after the company announced the signing of a development agreement with Jose Ville for a redevelopment of residential project in Santacruz West, Mumbai.

Re-development of a residential project about twenty eight thousand square feet construction area, will lead estimated revenue of Rs 37 crore.

The project is expected to be launched in CY 2025.

The land parcel lies in the well-developed residential area and is located close to Santacruz Railway Station. With schools, colleges, hospitals and shopping avenues located within a 2 km radius of the project, this new development will offer great connectivity to corporate hubs and recreational centers in close proximity.

 

Vikram Jayantilal Lodha, managing director said: We are excited to collaborate with Jose Ville on this prestigious project.

Also Read

Actor, politician Smriti Irani is back in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

Smriti Irani back in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot, 25 yrs later

trading, markets

Navin Fluorine shares rise 3% on launching QIP to raise ₹750 crore

Emmanuel Macron

France's Macron makes state visit to UK with migration, Ukraine on agenda

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of 7.5K pilgrims leave amid multi-tier security

TN vehicle accident

School van collides with train in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, two feared dead

Our team is diligently working on the planning phase and will soon seek necessary approvals to commence construction in the upcoming Financial Year. We are dedicated to expanding our development portfolio in key areas of Mumbai, aiming to enhance the company's overall performance.

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure is an emerging name in real estate development across the residential sector in Western Mumbai region. The company has residential projects located in the premium location of Goregaon and Andheri where they have established their presence.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

Nifty tad below 25,450; consumer durables shares decline

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in June'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon