Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Tata Motors' arm JLR reports 11% YoY decline in wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover's wholesale volumes for Q1 FY26 were 87,286 units (excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV), down 10.7% compared with Q1 FY25.

Compared to the prior year, wholesale volumes for the first quarter increased in MENA (20.5%), Overseas (4.6%) and China (1.0%), while declines were recorded in North America (down 12.2%), Europe (down 13.6%) and the UK (down 25.5%). The UK was most impacted by the planned cessation of the legacy Jaguar models.

The overall volume decline was in line with the companys expectations, following a challenging quarter. This largely reflects the planned wind down of legacy Jaguar models ahead of the launch of new Jaguar, and a pause in shipments to the US during April 2025 following the introduction of US import tariffs.

 

Retail sales for the first quarter of 94,420 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 15.1% year-on-year.

The overall mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender models was 77.2% of total wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26, up 67.8% year-on-year, reflecting the prioritisation of JLRs most profitable models.

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, which is a part of Tata Sons.

Also Read

TN vehicle accident

Tamil Nadu: 2 students dead, 3 injured as school bus collides with train

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty muted for second day; textile, energy stocks shine

Grok AI

Elon Musk confirms xAI's Grok 4 launch for July 9: Where to watch, features

Gyanvapi mosque, Vishwanath temple, ASI survey

Gyanvapi case: Court rejects plea to transfer 1991 suit to another court

ipo market listing share market

Glen Industries IPO opens for bidding; subscribed 21%, GMP up 25%

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit declined 49.6% to Rs 8,470 crore on 0.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,18,927 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.05% to Rs 688.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajesh Power Services wins orders worth Rs 220.18 cr

Rajesh Power Services wins orders worth Rs 220.18 cr

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Meghna Infracon rises after inking pact for redeveloping residential project in Santacruz

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Royal Orchid Hotels gains on expansion in Maharashtra with new property in Solapur

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Dollar index hovers around 97 mark; FOMC minutes in sight

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend Stock TodaySamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon