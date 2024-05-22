Mehai Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Dollar Industries Ltd, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and IRM Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2024.

Dollar Industries Ltd, Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd and IRM Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 May 2024.

Mehai Technology Ltd lost 8.41% to Rs 29.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 60742 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75855 shares in the past one month.

Dollar Industries Ltd tumbled 7.27% to Rs 592.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7568 shares in the past one month.

Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd crashed 6.22% to Rs 88.56. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd corrected 5.79% to Rs 508.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8267 shares in the past one month.

IRM Energy Ltd slipped 5.73% to Rs 533.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13732 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News