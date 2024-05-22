Capital India Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.01% to Rs 162.32 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 41.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 672.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 644.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.01% to Rs 162.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.