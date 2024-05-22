Business Standard
GE Power India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 13.43% to Rs 390.76 crore
Net profit of GE Power India reported to Rs 25.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 129.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.43% to Rs 390.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 344.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 171.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 440.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 1624.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1795.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales390.76344.48 13 1624.761795.81 -10 OPM %-9.11-34.60 --14.22-18.29 - PBDT31.06-120.23 LP -151.19-298.05 49 PBT25.94-125.95 LP -171.33-320.58 47 NP25.94-129.70 LP -171.33-440.58 61
First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

