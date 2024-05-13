Syrma SGS Technology Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Bank of India, Tata Motors-DVR and Tata Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2024.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd tumbled 16.88% to Rs 392.05 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22515 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd crashed 12.87% to Rs 6215.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2399 shares in the past one month.

Bank of India lost 10.19% to Rs 124.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR shed 8.49% to Rs 646.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43280 shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd fell 8.14% to Rs 961.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

