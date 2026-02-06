Mercantile Ventures standalone net profit rises 41.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.04% to Rs 10.78 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures rose 41.18% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.04% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.789.291.864.630.660.650.470.460.480.34

