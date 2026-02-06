Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.94% to Rs 4.84 crore

Net profit of Ravikumar Distilleries remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 51.94% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.8410.07-7.44-6.260.110.100.020.020.020.02

