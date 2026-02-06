Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 91.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 17.56% to Rs 1384.13 croreNet profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 91.24% to Rs 9.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 110.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.56% to Rs 1384.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1177.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1384.131177.41 18 OPM %34.2743.55 -PBDT9.69105.34 -91 PBT9.69105.34 -91 NP9.69110.66 -91
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:06 PM IST