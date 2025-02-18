Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Merchandise exports ease 2.4% on year in January 2025, imports soar 10%

Merchandise exports ease 2.4% on year in January 2025, imports soar 10%

Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Indias total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2025 are estimated at USD 74.97 Billion, registering a positive growth of 9.72 percent vis-vis January 2024. Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for January 2025 are estimated at USD 77.64 Billion, registering a positive growth of 12.98 percent vis-vis January 2024. Indias total exports during April-January 2024-25 are is estimated at USD 682.59 Billion registering a positive growth of 7.21 percent. Total imports during April-January 2024-25 are estimated at USD 770.06 Billion registering a growth of 8.96 percent. Merchandise exports during January 2025 were USD 36.43 Billion as compared to USD 37.32 Billion in January 2024, down 2.40%. Merchandise imports during January 2025 were USD 59.42 Billion as compared to USD 53.88 Billion in January 2024, rising around 10%. This resulted in a trade deficit of $23 billion in January 2025 compared to $16.6 billion in January 2024.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

