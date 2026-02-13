Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 79.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.96% to Rs 25.29 crore

Net profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 79.21% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.96% to Rs 25.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.25.2935.609.4117.052.205.941.205.780.894.28

