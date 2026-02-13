Mercury EV-Tech consolidated net profit declines 79.21% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 28.96% to Rs 25.29 croreNet profit of Mercury EV-Tech declined 79.21% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.96% to Rs 25.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales25.2935.60 -29 OPM %9.4117.05 -PBDT2.205.94 -63 PBT1.205.78 -79 NP0.894.28 -79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 47.37% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:37 AM IST