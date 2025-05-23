Beardsell standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 70.91 croreNet profit of Beardsell rose 100.00% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 70.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.68% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 250.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 231.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.9164.08 11 250.51231.46 8 OPM %5.996.20 -7.847.57 - PBDT4.004.16 -4 18.7217.97 4 PBT2.382.57 -7 12.4212.08 3 NP1.820.91 100 9.577.93 21
