Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Meson Valves India to acquire 26% stake in Nirmon Marine Solutions

Meson Valves India to acquire 26% stake in Nirmon Marine Solutions

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Meson Valves India signed a term sheet agreement with Nirmon Marine Solutions LLP, a Goa-based maritime technical consultancy firm. Under the terms of the agreement, Meson Valves will acquire a 26% stake in Nirmon Marine Solutions, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in Meson's expansion plans for the marine sector.

The proposed partnership aims to combine Meson's expertise in valve manufacturing and systems with Nirmon's deep maritime industry knowledge, creating enhanced value for customers in the marine sector while strengthening both companies' positions in the maritime industry.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Indira Gandhi protected environment, which is under assault now: Ramesh

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 700 pts to 78,050; Nifty at 23,650; Oil, Auto, IT, PSB lead

Trafigura

Trafigura goes after missing $500 million in Mongolian fuel fraud

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar, Wang Yi

Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on sidelines of G20 Summit

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Waaree Energies slips over 6% on muted show in September qtr; details here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon