The Byke Hospitality standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.26% to Rs 26.82 croreNet profit of The Byke Hospitality declined 6.52% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.26% to Rs 26.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales26.8223.27 15 OPM %43.9239.58 -PBDT9.218.21 12 PBT2.242.00 12 NP2.152.30 -7
