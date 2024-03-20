Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Metal shares fall

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 155.4 points or 0.57% at 26983.17 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.51%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.42%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.02%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.88%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 2.75%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.49%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.48%) moved up.
At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.72 or 0.41% at 72304.77.
The Nifty 50 index was up 81.45 points or 0.37% at 21898.9.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.63 points or 0.13% at 41599.4.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.66 points or 0.14% at 12823.94.
On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Metal stocks rise

Metal shares rise

Metal shares gain

Metal shares rise

Metal stocks edge lower

Benchmarks trade higher; oil &amp; gas shares in demand

Pound Lingers At Two-Week Low As UK Inflation Cools Further; FOMC Eyed

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC allots 1,306 equity shares under ESOP

Market at day's high; Eicher Motors jumps 4.60%

Axis Bank allots 2.48 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon