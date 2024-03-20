Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 155.4 points or 0.57% at 26983.17 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.58%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.51%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.42%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.02%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.88%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.37%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 2.75%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.49%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.48%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 292.72 or 0.41% at 72304.77.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81.45 points or 0.37% at 21898.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.63 points or 0.13% at 41599.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.66 points or 0.14% at 12823.94.

On BSE,1788 shares were trading in green, 1926 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News