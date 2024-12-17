Business Standard
Metal shares slide

Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index falling 418.45 points or 1.33% at 31020.11 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 2.22%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.17%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.1%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.56%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.05%), NMDC Ltd (down 0.92%), Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.78%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.44%), and Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.8%), moved up.

 

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 125.85 or 0.22% at 57101.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 87.24 points or 0.53% at 16450.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 294.35 points or 1.19% at 24373.900390625.

The BSE Sensex index was down 950.26 points or 1.16% at 80798.31.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 2292 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

