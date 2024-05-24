Business Standard
Agarwal Fortune India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 31.46% to Rs 1.83 crore
Net profit of Agarwal Fortune India reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.46% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 7.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.832.67 -31 7.384.92 50 OPM %0.55-1.87 --0.81-3.46 - PBDT0.01-0.05 LP 0.100.09 11 PBT0.01-0.05 LP 0.100.09 11 NP0.01-0.08 LP 0.100.06 67
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

