MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 667.91% to Rs 90.23 croreNet profit of MIC Electronics declined 13.36% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 667.91% to Rs 90.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.2311.75 668 OPM %4.4029.28 -PBDT2.822.56 10 PBT1.882.17 -13 NP1.882.17 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST