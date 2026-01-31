MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 667.91% to Rs 90.23 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 13.36% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 667.91% to Rs 90.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.2311.754.4029.282.822.561.882.171.882.17

