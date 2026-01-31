Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the December 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 667.91% to Rs 90.23 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics declined 13.36% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 667.91% to Rs 90.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.2311.75 668 OPM %4.4029.28 -PBDT2.822.56 10 PBT1.882.17 -13 NP1.882.17 -13

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

