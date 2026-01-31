Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 530.78 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 7.61% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 530.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 521.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.530.78521.6829.5027.29165.41148.94136.14126.62100.8393.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News