Frontline Corporation standalone net profit rises 178.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.84% to Rs 24.86 croreNet profit of Frontline Corporation rose 178.57% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.84% to Rs 24.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.8622.84 9 OPM %1.770.13 -PBDT1.010.75 35 PBT0.540.33 64 NP0.390.14 179
