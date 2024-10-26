Nuvama Wealth Management consolidated net profit rises 77.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.99% to Rs 1051.35 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth Management rose 77.47% to Rs 257.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 145.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.99% to Rs 1051.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 735.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1051.35735.26 43 OPM %53.5748.97 -PBDT368.83215.79 71 PBT347.34191.42 81 NP257.64145.17 77
