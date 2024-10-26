Business Standard
SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the September 2024 quarter

SMC Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 15.76% to Rs 450.83 crore

Net profit of SMC Global Securities rose 14.39% to Rs 45.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 450.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 389.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales450.83389.46 16 OPM %26.2224.14 -PBDT67.9161.40 11 PBT60.9851.99 17 NP45.3039.60 14

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

