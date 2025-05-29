Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 406.09 crore

Net profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 21.28% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 406.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.77% to Rs 110.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 1052.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1031.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales406.09393.08 3 1052.791031.19 2 OPM %22.9920.45 -20.7118.83 - PBDT93.5780.10 17 220.29190.03 16 PBT77.2264.64 19 156.81131.48 19 NP56.2046.34 21 110.8491.78 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon