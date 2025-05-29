Mishra Dhatu Nigam consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.31% to Rs 406.09 croreNet profit of Mishra Dhatu Nigam rose 21.28% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.31% to Rs 406.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 393.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.77% to Rs 110.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 1052.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1031.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales406.09393.08 3 1052.791031.19 2 OPM %22.9920.45 -20.7118.83 - PBDT93.5780.10 17 220.29190.03 16 PBT77.2264.64 19 156.81131.48 19 NP56.2046.34 21 110.8491.78 21
