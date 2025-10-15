Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mishra Dhatu Nigam rises after securing Rs 306-crore order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam rises after securing Rs 306-crore order

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Mishra Dhatu Nigam shares gained 1.28% to Rs 383.15 after the company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 306 crore, taking its open order book to around Rs 2,212 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 145.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore, on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 168.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

