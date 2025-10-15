Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mangalam Global Enterprise consolidated net profit rises 219.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 25.45% to Rs 705.80 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Global Enterprise rose 219.57% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.45% to Rs 705.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 562.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales705.80562.62 25 OPM %1.632.57 -PBDT9.2710.12 -8 PBT8.659.58 -10 NP17.805.57 220

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

