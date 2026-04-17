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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Nava Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 April 2026.

Nava Ltd, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 April 2026.

MMTC Ltd soared 13.84% to Rs 70.47 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Nava Ltd spiked 13.55% to Rs 711.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23574 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd surged 9.82% to Rs 1163.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63438 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd spurt 8.51% to Rs 274.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46095 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd rose 8.39% to Rs 154.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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